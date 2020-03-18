Diocese of Bismarck cancels public Masses, liturgies due to coronavirus

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, no public masses or liturgies will be celebrated in the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck. until further notice.

In a message posted on the diocese website, Bishop David Kagan says, “after long hours of prayer and consultation, I must make the hard decision to cancel all public celebrations of the Mass, the sacraments and devotions until further notice that it is safe for us to gather again for public worship. This is a great sorrow for me as your Bishop but, in justice and charity to you and to all in our diocese, I make this decision.”

Other changes and cancelations:

All of the scheduled confirmations between Sunday, March 22 through Sunday, May 17 are canceled and will be rescheduled for the fall between September and December 2020.

All weddings already scheduled may take place, but are to be limited to the bride and groom, the two witnesses, the parents of the bride and groom and the priest or deacon who is to witness the marriage.

All funerals are to be private, not public, for the immediate family only and for the priest or deacon who is the celebrant. There is to be no wake and/or vigil observed the day before or day of the funeral. No luncheon or dinner is permitted in the church hall after the funeral.

Infant baptism may be administered but may have only 10 persons including the priest or deacon present.

All parish religious education classes are canceled until further notice. Our Catholics schools are following the directives of the State and will remain closed until such time as it is deemed safe to reopen.

All pastors of parishes with the capability to live stream are to offer one daily and one Sunday Mass without a congregation or other ministers present and have that available for their parishioners on the parish website. If any parish does not have this capability, the parishioners may go to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit website and view daily and Sunday Mass from there (as available).



