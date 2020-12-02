Director of Disease Control: Large gatherings increase your virus risk

For more than a week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people not to travel for the holiday, but that did not stop over 1 million Americans from boarding planes on the eve of Thanksgiving.

With people now returning home, the CDC recommends that people quarantine for at least a week. They also suggest people wait at least three days before getting a coronavirus test.

KX spoke with the Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health who says people should take into consideration the environment they were in.

“If you traveled somewhere and you had a very small gathering your risk is much lower, but if you were at a large gathering and you interacted with a lot of different people while you were traveling then your risk is greater,” said Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says positive cases have begun to decrease but it’s too soon to tell if that trend will continue after the holidays or not.