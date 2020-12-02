Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Director of Disease Control: Large gatherings increase your virus risk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For more than a week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people not to travel for the holiday, but that did not stop over 1 million Americans from boarding planes on the eve of Thanksgiving.

With people now returning home, the CDC recommends that people quarantine for at least a week. They also suggest people wait at least three days before getting a coronavirus test.

KX spoke with the Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health who says people should take into consideration the environment they were in.

“If you traveled somewhere and you had a very small gathering your risk is much lower, but if you were at a large gathering and you interacted with a lot of different people while you were traveling then your risk is greater,” said Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says positive cases have begun to decrease but it’s too soon to tell if that trend will continue after the holidays or not.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

Covid Comeback Stories

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss