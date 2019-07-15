Dirt, brushes and time: Public fossil dig helps ND paleontologists

Playing in the dirt is fun… especially when you find dinosaurs.

The North Dakota Geological Survey is a group of paleontologists uncovering the prehistoric era, piece by piece.

With the public’s help so far this season, they’ve uncovered a triceratops skull, teeth from a T-Rex and quite a few ribs.



































































On this particular day, the volunteers were working with specialists at a site about 45 minutes south of Bismarck.

“So right now we are uncovering a lot of Edmontosaurus material, a lot of triceratops material,” said Paleontologist and Lab Manager Becky Barnes. “We are slowly working back what we call a quarry which is a section we would go back to year after year.”

What attracted Barnes to the field of paleontology? She loves monsters, she says with a smile — and dinosaurs are her dragons.

She says the public has been an invaluable resource because more people mean more dirt can be moved. It’s a good experience for people because it’s very educational.

“The public dig helps showcase North Dakota,” said Barns. “We’re a really cool place to visit.”

To register for a public dig go here.