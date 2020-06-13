Dirtroad Dash – Williston’s new food delivery service

If you’re looking to have food delivered straight to you, well you’re in luck.

Dirtroad Dash is Williston’s new food delivery service.

The owner of the service tells KX News she’ll deliver within the city as well as 50 miles outside of Williston. She’ll even make special arrangements if you’re outside of her coverage area.

This is just her way of making sure everyone gets food no matter if you’re living or working in a rural area.

“I want to be able to reach those people that don’t have the ability to get that service like we do here in town.” Owner of Dirtroad Dash Tonasa Fields said.