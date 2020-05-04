Coronavirus
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Disc golf: safe outdoor fun during COVID-19

Finding ways to get out of the house and enjoy the Spring weather while also practicing social distancing can be difficult.

But, there are some activities families can do while having fun and being safe.

Disc golf is a game in which participants throw a disc in hopes of getting it into the basket.

Courses either consist of nine or 18 holes just like regular golf.

All you need is a disc and yourself…if you can throw a Frisbee, you can play disc golf.

“This one’s pretty good as far as keeping each other safe, staying safe distances. We can be six feet apart and throw like we don’t have to be right on top of each other and we just have fun with it like that,” avid disc golfer Brandon Reynolds said.

To see where disc golf courses are located near you in the state, click HERE.

North Dakota Resources

