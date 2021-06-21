Discounted Lyft rides available during McQuade’s Softball Tournament

Although canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McQuade Charity Softball Tournament in Bismarck makes a comeback this upcoming weekend, June 25 through June 27.

It’s the USA’s Largest non-profit, one-weekend slowpitch softball tournament bringing together players, families, and fans from all over the country.

To keep impaired drivers off the road, ND Sober Ride will offer discounted Lyft rides in Bismarck and Mandan during the tournament.

Codes will be available from June 25 through June 27 or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZMCQUADES1” to get $10 off Lyft during McQuade’s weekend.

Codes are sponsored by McQuade Distributing, Stadium Sports Bar and the Lodge, and AAA – The Auto Club Group.