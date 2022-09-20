MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Midwest nice is on full display in our region, and one city is welcoming those who are new to the area this Fall.

Almost a third of the Minot Air Force base will have new people arriving.

With new faces coming to Minot, those with the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association feel that spouses need a proper welcome.

Discover Downtown is an excursion that takes spouses from the base, by bus and introduces military spouses to everything the Magic City has to offer.

A new stop has been added at the Magic City Discovery Center where participants will be able to get a sneak peek into the unopened center, which will be completely new this fall.

“Well that’s exactly where it started, is that the spouses said that, you know, the more people we meet downtown, the less strangers we are,” said Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association President, Rod Wilson.

Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association provides four of these tours a year and are planning to have its last one of the year around Christmas time.