Discovery Center Math Camp — Making Learning Fun

One local orginization is excited to teach kids the fun in mathematics.

On Februrary 12th from 10am to 3pm at Minot State Univerisity Magic City Discovery Center will be hosting a one-day mathematics camp for kids in kindergarten all the way to fifth grade.

This isn’t your typical math class.

Campers will participate in different games that will enhance number senses, build strategic thinking skills, and problem solving. Outreach Director Liz Weeks says their goal is to make learning more fun.

“I love watching as a teacher the kids with their light-bulbs go off as they’re learning something new.” Educational Outreach Director, Liz Weeks, says.

To register: Click Here