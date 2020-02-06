‘Discovery on the Go’ Giving Teachers a Little Break

A local science center is excited about a new program.

It’s meant to give Minot’s teachers a well-earned break.

It’s called “Discovery on the Go”from the Magic City Discovery Center.

Every major holiday the learning center will give select teachers in the community a 65 dollar gift certificate for a full classroom, 1 hour, STEAM visit.

This will allow those teachers to take a little break from teaching and engage with their students while one of the educators from “Dicovery on the Go” teaches a lesson.

“Teachers are just now starting to get their visits scheduled and it’s so much fun. We’re starting up on valentines day because who wants to get another teacher mug for a gift” says Liz Weeks, Education and Outreach Director of Magic City Discovery Center.