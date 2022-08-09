MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some see bugs as creepy, crawly, and scary, but for some kids, they’re intriguing, exciting, and interesting.

Discovery on the Go is putting on their third and final camp of the summer.

Recently the Magic City Discovery Center used its Discovery on the Go mobile unit, holding a space camp now they’re crawling on over to bugs.

“We’re bringing them activities that they might not have access to at home or at school, like for instance 3D pens, they might not have access to that, and so we do a lot of things that are built around the theme of the camp,” said Magic City Discovery Center Community Outreach Specialist, Myranda Brown.

Bug Camp is a four-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where kids get to learn all there is to know about bugs and insects.

The camps that Discovery on the Go puts on are meant for kids to be able to continue learning outside of a classroom environment, even though they’re still on summer vacation.

“Parents just are so excited to tell us how much the kids have learned, and that they have retained this information because we’re doing lots of hands-on and lots of good explanations, just rich deep learning that the kids are getting,” added Magic City Discovery Center Education and Outreach Director, Liz Weeks.

When the new Magic City Discovery Center opens later on in the year, they want to be able to help bridge the gap between learning and entertainment.

“We’re hoping that we pique the interest of some students to become an Entomologist, or a Physician because they learned about how the heart works or an Astronaut because they were just enthralled with space when they came and learned at space camp,” said Weeks

The Magic City Discovery Center hopes to host regular Saturday camps throughout the year.

In the coming months, Discovery on the Go will have a Halloween, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving Camp.