Discovery on the Go! Mobile Education

MINOT — The Magic City Discovery Center is making education mobile for kids in the community.

Discovery on the Go! is a new program set to launch Oct. 20 that will allow the center to come into classrooms, school assemblies and hold family STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) nights.

After the Discovery Center closed due to a big expansion project kids now have nowhere to further, or practice, their STEAM education.

“Children were in love with it. They miss us now that we are not there any longer. So we thought this opportunity to bring almost the museum to them was a great opportunity,” said Liz Weeks, education and outreach director for Magic City Discovery Center.

The Magic City Discovery Center has been serving the state for four years. Their new building is expected to open within the next two years.

