MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s time to get rid of the junk you’ve been hoarding in the basement. Minot City crews are hard at work picking up old furniture, appliances, and trash from your curb — but they won’t get rid of it for you if hazardous materials are mixed in.

Hazardous materials include old paint cans, dangerous pesticides, used oil, or propane tanks. These harmful materials cannot be disposed of like normal garbage. If they are disposed of in our landfills, it can lead to problems with human health and the environment.

But city leaders are aware a lot of residents have these materials and need to get rid of them. That’s why they have a date, time, and place for disposing of them properly.

“We do a household hazardous waste twice a year,” explained Minot Public Information Officer, Derek Hackett. “It’s partnered with our spring and fall clean-up events. It’s the Friday and Saturday of those weeks. You’ll load them up in your vehicle, you head out to public works, and you don’t even have to get out. You just drive through the bay, the crews there will take it all out and you’re in and out in minutes.”

The next hazardous waste pickup will take place on May 12 & 13 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the public works building (1025 31st St. SE). Public works crews will also accept your e-waste materials as well — like old TVs, radios, and any electronics that can be recycled.