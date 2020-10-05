District 8 candidate Dave Andahl dies

North Dakota District 8 Republican candidate Dave Andahl has died.

His passing was confirmed this afternoon by North Dakota GOP Chairman Rick Berg.

Berg said he didn’t know what the cause of death was, but did know that Andahl had been sick for about a week.

Andahl, along with Dave Nehring, were backed by Gov. Burgum in a bid to unseat longtime Republican lawmaker and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Jeff Delzer, in the June primary.

Delzer was defeated in the primary and Andahl and Nehring moved on to the November General Election.

A native of Bismarck, Andahl graduated from Century High School in 1983, earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College, and studied animal science at North Dakota State University.

He was a rancher and land developer, serving as a partner and general manager of 4T Ranch, a cattle and custom hay operation north of Bismarck.

Andahl also served on the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission – including eight years as chairman.

Photo: Image from davidandahl.com website

And Andahl had a hunger for motor racing, joining the race circuit after attending NDSU. He was known as “Dakota Dave,” because of his passion for North Dakota while involved in racing.