Dave Andahl, who died at 55 years old on Monday, passed from COVID-19 complications.

His mother, Pat Andahl, confirmed the news to The Bismarck Tribune that Dave was hospitalized with the coronavirus and died after being sick for about four days.

Pat said her son had been “very careful” about the pandemic and was passionate about the idea of serving in government.

She says his heart was in farming and that he wanted to improve things for farmers and the coal industry.