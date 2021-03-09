District chairman: Currently no plans to fill Simons’ seat following expulsion

According to Luke Simons’s lawyer, Lynn Boughey, it’s still not clear whether he’ll take legal action against the legislature for expelling him.

“We’re going to sit down and figure out where to go, and again the deciding factor is not only the law but what his family desires in this situation,” Boughey said.

Simons took questions at a press conference on Tuesday, continuing to claim the allegations were mischaracterized and politically motivated.

“These are lies. 100 percent lies. If there are lies, that means there’s an agenda,” Simons said.

While Simons’s seat remains empty, District 36 Republican Chairman John Enderle says he’s gotten hundreds of calls about whether his committee plans to appoint someone to the seat. He says until Simons makes a decision about how he plans to proceed, the seat will stay vacant.

“District 36 elected Luke Simons. We stand behind Luke Simons, and whatever his decision is, yes we will fill that seat. But until then, District 36 elected Luke Simons,” Enderle said.

Enderle also says the district committee has not formally met or voted yet on the issue.

“All day Friday I sat in my recliner with a cup of coffee and two phones, and 90 percent said, ‘Please, just put him back in again,'” Enderle said.

While Simons’s next moves are still in the air, House Minority Leader Josh Boschee says he and Majority Leader Chet Pollert are planning to meet to implement a better process for harassment reporting.

“My preference would be each caucus would have someone be part of a working group, along with someone from legislative council so we can make sure we’re asking the right questions, again reviewing the information and the steps along the way, what worked, what didn’t work, and then, of course, propose potential changes.”

Boschee said he’ll be meeting with Pollert in the coming days and a new process will be in place soon. Boughey says he expects to announce what action Simons might pursue in the next day or two.