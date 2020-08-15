District Court Judge: Travisia Martin has not been a ND resident for required 5 years before 2020 election

Some major developments regarding Democratic-NPL Insurance Commissioner candidate Travisia Martin.

In a ruling on Friday, District Court Judge Thomas Schneider stated in part, “the Court finds Martin was not a North Dakota resident until sometime after November 2016. Martin will not have been a North Dakota resident for the five years preceding the 2020 general election.”

North Dakota requires its elected officials to have been residents for at least five years before being elected.

This is all part of a lawsuit between NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg and Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Berg believes Martin should be removed from the ballot, while Martin’s lawyer contends she established residency in North Dakota by moving to the state with her partner in 2015.

These findings will now be handed off to the state’s Supreme Court, who’ll make a final decision.

