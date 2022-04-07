The Bismarck Downtown Artist Co-Op is launching its newest exhibit Friday: a tribute to the waters that run through the Capital City.

This month’s theme is the Missouri River, with artists of all mediums aiming to portray their own memories and viewpoints.

Art forms on display, include painting, sculpture, photography and wood carving.

Through their unique visions, the artists of the collective hope to showcase everything they love about the Missouri River, and share it with the surrounding community.

“We’ve done a Bismarck show before,” said Paul Noot, the manager of the cooperative as well as one of the featured artists. “So why not do a show to celebrate the river? It’s been around here for thousands of years, and people have used it in several ways — it’s a resource for food and recreation. The energy sector has used it, and so has farming, so it’s a big part of our lives here.”

All art on display during the exhibit is available for purchase.

The exhibit runs until April 30.