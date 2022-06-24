The Morton Mandan Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is, “Oceans of Possibilities” — but this idea doesn’t extend to just books. For the first time, the library is launching a design contest to search the county for a new T-shirt design to make waves for this year’s summer picnic shirts.

“We decided to take this year’s summer reading theme literally and go fishing for the T-shirt design in our own ‘Ocean of Possibilities,’” says Community Engagement Assistant Michaela Schaff in a press release. “We are eager to see what our community comes up with, and we are hopeful that this can become an annual tradition.”

Artists who are interested in participating are welcome to enter, provided they are a resident of Mandan or the greater Morton County.

Design entries are limited to one per person.

Designs must be physical and made using a black sharpie or ballpoint pen on clean, blank white paper with no folds or wrinkles.

Only one color may be used in the design (no gradients).

The name “Morton Mandan Public Library” must be incorporated into the design.

The design must honor the ‘Oceans of Possiblities’ theme.

Entries will be split into two categories — a 0 -13 division for younger entrants, and a 14 – Adult category.

A committee of MMPL staff will choose the winning design, announce it on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and finally print it on the Summer Reading Program’s T-shirts to be distributed for the MMPL’s annual picnic.

The deadline for submitting entries to the contest is Tuesday, July 12th, at 5:00 p.m. Entries can be submitted via email or physical mail, but must all arrive by the date. More information can be found on the MMPL’s official rules sheet for the competition.

For questions regarding the contest, contact Library Director Barb Sandstrom at 701-667-5295 or at bsandstrom@mortonmandanlibrary.org.