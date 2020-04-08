Live Now
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Divide County’s St. Luke’s Medical Center Opens Respiratory Clinic For Ill Patients

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby is taking precautionary measures to separate ill patients during this pandemic we are all going through.

Nearly two weeks ago, the hospital opened a walk-in respiratory clinic, inside what was the ambulance garage, to patients with infectious illnesses, like COVID-19, to keep them separated.

This helps prevent staff exposure and saves the over usage of protective gear.

It also allows patients who are non-symptomatic and just need a check-up or other treatments to not fear coming to the hospital.

Anyone with upper respiratory symptoms will be directed to the new clinic. From there they will determine if COVID-19 testing should be done.

“I do think it has helped obviously our staff feeling more protected and I’ve even heard from patients that it’s worked well when they’ve been seen in the respiratory clinic,” St. Lukes Medical Center CEO Jody Nelson said.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anything after hours, you are asked to call so you can be seen.

