WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — Cancer continues to impact millions of people, and there’s a cleaning service in western North Dakota seeking to help families living with cancer.

Divine Kingdom Cleaning is partnering with Cleaning for a Reason in McKenzie County.

One area family has already been benefiting from their house being cleaned after the husband was diagnosed with cancer.

This service can be used multiple times, and the owner says the company reaches out to you.

They say their mission is to help heal our community through cleaning and decluttering so people can live out their God-given purpose.

“Our environment is super important. What we live in, how we live in it, and partnering with Cleaning for a Reason helps us bridge that gap as people heal as they go through this journey of healing their physical body but also their physical space as well,” said Cammie Kern, owner of Divine Kingdom Cleaning.

Kern says the name of her company comes straight from God.

This company has been around for a few years, but this partnership is new.