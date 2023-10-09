MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to wisevoter.com, North Dakota’s divorce rate is sitting at almost 7.5%. Although our rate is low that doesn’t mean couples here don’t get divorced.

Divorce Care is a class being offered Monday night at 7 p.m. in the West Minot Church of God.

Organizers say it’s a support group to help people with the process of healing after a divorce or who are in the midst of separating.

This class is free; however, the guidebook they use they’re asking for a free-will donation of $20 apiece.

And they add that you do not have to be recently divorced to attend.

“Because we found that sometimes people maybe 10 years out from a divorce and have discovered they have never really healed and so we have had people in the raw emotion of the divorce that come into the group as well as people that have been five, 10 years out and just discovered that they think this would be helpful to them,” said DeVawn Beckman, a facilitator for Divorce Care.

Beckman says they’ve even seen people who’ve attended the class and once they’re healed come back and teach it.