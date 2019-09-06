Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

DNA leads to Dakota Access protest arrest 3 years later

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dakota Access Pipeline Bakken Field construction-159532.jpg41150427

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in North Dakota relied on DNA collected from a cigarette butt to charge a man with engaging in a riot for his part in a Dakota Access pipeline protest three years ago that caused damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to an affidavit.

Morton County prosecutors also charged Lawrence Malcolm Jr., 23, of Sisseton, South Dakota, with felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. An arrest warrant for Malcolm was issued Thursday.

The charges against Malcolm relate to a Sept. 6, 2016, protest. More than 100 demonstrators, many with their faces covered, shut down construction and vandalized equipment on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Two protesters locked themselves to heavy equipment causing damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to an affidavit.

North Dakota crime lab officials notified investigators last month that the DNA profile from one of two cigarette butts collected at the scene was a match for Malcolm, whose DNA was on file from an earlier arrest for outstanding warrants related to Dakota Access protest violations.

Agents reviewed video and photos from the protest but couldn’t find Malcolm, which indicates he was one of the protesters with his face covered, the affidavit says.

Malcolm is not in custody and court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf in this case. The attorney who represented him in previous protest cases, Bruce Nestor, has not returned a phone message left by The Associated Press. The AP could not find a telephone listing for Malcolm.

Thousands of opponents of the $3.8 billion pipeline gathered in southern North Dakota in 2016 and early 2017. Many of them camped on federal land and clashed with police. Authorities say there were 761 arrests over six months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19"

Food Safety Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety Month"

Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat"

U-Mary College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary College Football"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

High School Volleyball Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 5"

High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5"

Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Mandan girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan girls golf"

Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot"

Endangered Bats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Endangered Bats"

Processed Foods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Processed Foods"

Coats for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coats for Kids"

SANE Nurse Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "SANE Nurse Funding"

Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Historic Highland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic Highland"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss