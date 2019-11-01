Do you have a winter survival kit?

When cold weather strikes, many people can find themselves unprepared. Experts said to have a winter survival kit in your car and in your home too.

Severe weather can stop you from going to the hospital, grocery store or gas station. It’s important to be aware of the forecast a few days ahead, make sure you have necessary medications you need and enough food supplies that will last you around 72 hours.

You want to have candles and flashlights in case of a power shortage and blankets to keep warm for your entire family — it’s all about preparing for the worst.

“In 2009 it was an October storm and we were stranded in our house. One thing that we as a family enjoyed was board games. We got together as a family and played lots of games to keep ourselves entertained,” said Cody Mattson, Emergency Management Specialist.

It’s also important to check your vents, make sure windows are sealed tight and that pipes aren’t leaking or cracked now that temperatures are dropping. Mattson also said if you do wind up stranded in a car, you should always have a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables and a few snacks.

