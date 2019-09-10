Do you prefer to pump or pay gas first?

If you have been to the gas station lately, you may have noticed a change.

Many gas stations in town are asking you to pay first before you pump.

Believe it or not, drive-offs are a huge problem at gas stations, which is why they switched the system.

“I didn’t even know it was a problem because I use a credit card when I pay so I really am prepaying every time anyway. It’s the most convenient way for me,” said Joe Sheehan, North Dakota resident.

Holiday, Simonson, and Landers’ Shell are still allowing you to pay before or after. But, Red carpet, Mobile, and Cenex, you must pay before you pump.

“I actually don’t mind because I pay at the pump most of the time,” said Chris Spies, North Dakota resident.

The change also affects out of state travelers, because each gas station is different.

“If I am traveling and it is unfamiliar, I will pay inside. At some gas stations, if you leave your ID they will turn on the pump for you,” said Robert Bair, traveler.

Some gas stations are in the process of deciding whether or not to go to prepay. Either way be prepared to pay before you pump.