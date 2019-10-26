Trunk-or-treating vs. Trick-or-treating

With Halloween coming up in less than a week, the rise in Trunk-or-treating has fewer families going through neighborhoods Trick- or- treating. Or does it?

“You never know what kids are going to get in their baskets,” said Chantel Kuhn, a Flasher resident.

It’s a concern many parents have including Chantel Kuhn during this time of the season.

“I just enjoy the Trunk- or- treat because I think the kids have more fun, it’s safer and it’s more family orientated. So, I think it makes it more fun for the kids,” said Kuhn.

Trunk-or-treat is when people deck out the trunk of their car, load up candy, and the kids, and go Trick-or-treating from car-to-car.

Many people say it can be a safer alternative to Trick-or-treating, while others say it’s popular for other reasons.

“I think it’s nice that a lot of times it is inside for little kids. When it’s cold out you don’t have to worry about the wind, rain and the snow. It is nice they get to show their costumes off and they don’t have to wear their coats and everything over top,” said Chelsea Ternes, a Bismarck resident.

There are other perks too, many of the trunks have themes, you can get more candy in less time, and chances are, everyone will walk away with something sweet to take home.

According to a 2011 survey by Safe Kids Worldwide, 73 percent of parents take their kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

So, which one is better? Ultimately– it’s all about personal preference.

The event began in the mid-90s as a “Fall Festival” for an alternative to trick-or-treating. Two decades later it became Trunk-or-Treat.

