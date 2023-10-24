DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — You can find a free Doc Talk presentation about staying healthy during the holidays in Dickinson.

According to a news release, Mathew Gerving, M.D. will be giving the presentation on November 2 at 5 p.m. MST at the Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic community room at 2615 Fairway St.

There will be a free blood pressure test and a social with light appetizers prior to the presentation at 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Gerving will be talking about the ways to keep blood pressure and cholesterol in check, manage diabetes, and establish healthy habits during the holidays and beyond.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can attend via Webex.

Registration is required, and you can do that at this website.

Doc Talk is a free education series with Sanford physicians who answer questions about a wide variety of topics.