MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you need an excuse to go on a healthy walk, there’s an event in Minot on Wednesday that promises to get you healthy and moving.

The Doc Walk is in its 15th year, and it’s meant to encourage people to get outside and get moving, as well as kick-off ‘Exercise is Medicine’ Month. A family and sports medicine doctor at Trinity Health says being active is important for everyone.

“There isn’t a thing that I can possibly think of, that exercise doesn’t help make better,” said Dr. Dawn Mattern. “So for me, it’s my number one treatment for everything. It’s my number one prevention for everything. It is so important and it’s so incredibly important to get us back together being able to walk and enjoy nature as well.”

The walk starts Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Oak Park in Minot. Dr. Mattern says the walk is open to people of all ages and fitness levels.