DOCR experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is reporting an increase of 54 COVID-19 cases among staff and residents since last week, to total 80 positive cases.

As of Friday, 37 staff and 43 residents have COVID-19, according to the DOCR. No staff or residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The DOCR says the largest number of infections are located at the North Dakota State Penitentiary where 19 staff members and 39 residents are positive.

They say they’ve implemented the following measures in the facility:

  • Public access to facilities is limited and in-person visitation remains suspended indefinitely
  • Employees are required to complete a health screen and temperature check prior to reporting for work each day
  • Face masks are mandatory in all DOCR facilities
  • DOCR has begun wastewater testing

