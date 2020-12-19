Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
DOCR says 1 in 5 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

A report by the Associated Press and the nonprofit group The Marshall Project says 4 of every 5 North Dakota prison staff members have had the coronavirus, but the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation interim director says those numbers are not correct.

Interim Director Dave Krabbenhoft says 220 corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a staff of 800. That’s closer to 1 in 5 workers.

The state data includes correctional officers, medical staff and administration members.

Thirteen workers have active cases of the virus. Krabbenhoft says they’re in isolation at home.

Krabbenhoft says at one point during the pandemic, as many as 100 staff members were quarantined at one time.

“Not necessarily positive, but asking them to stay away during their period of, you know, quarantine. So it’s affected us at times. You know, we’ve had to scramble. We’ve had to pay overtime, have people pick up extra shifts. Those kinds of things,” said Krabbenhoft.

The DOCR says it tests staff and inmates weekly using PCR throat swabs.

KX News Trending Stories