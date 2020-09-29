Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Doctor from Rugby says the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine or cure is still on, despite failed studies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As scientists around the world race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 and even a cure, a drug heavily pushed by the president doesn’t seem to be a front runner.

Back in March, we met an infectious disease doctor from North Dakota on the frontlines looking for a cure to coronavirus, studying the drug hydroxychloroquine and its effects on people that contract the virus.

“Since March we completed two randomized controlled trials. One was hydroxychloroquine being able to treat COVID-19 disease and the other was looking at hydroxychloroquine as post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning trying to prevent developing disease after getting exposed,” said Dr. Caleb Skipper, University of Minnesota.

President Donald Trump has been a long time supporter of the drug, even after some of the countries top health experts said otherwise, like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Hydroxy has tremendous support, but politically it’s toxic because I supported it. If I would have said, ‘Do not use hydroxychloroquine under any circumstances,’ they would have come out and they would have said, ‘It’s a great– it’s a great thing,'” said Trump.

Dr. Fauci recently shared that a study using hydroxychloroquine at The Henry Ford Hospital, and many others have not shown success. The same is for Dr. Skipper and his team at the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Skipper added, “Both trials found essentially the same thing. Hydroxychloroquine was not able to effectively either prevent the progression of the disease, compared to placebo or prevent disease after exposure.”

Dr. Skipper says that doesn’t mean the drug can’t be used to fight the virus at all, just not on a universal scale. Instead, it may be effective in certain populations, like healthcare workers who could take the drug and it would prevent them from ever getting it.

He says although they weren’t able to find a cure, others are working hard for vaccines to end the pandemic.

Dr. Skipper says other medications are being looked at that could cure COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Get ready for a very blustery day

YHF

NDC SEPT 30

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Hospitalizations & COVID-19

Shiloh Christian Football

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Road Train Study

Picture Day

New Pollbooks

Speedy CNA Training

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/29

Rugby Doc Research

Garrison PD Update

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/29

Tuesday's Forecast: warmer and windy

cold brew

NDC SEPT 29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss