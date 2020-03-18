Live Now
Coronavirus

Doctors Advising To Call First Before Going In

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, so do the regulations at health centers.

Sanford Hospital in Bismarck is just one of many places making changes because of coronavirus.

At the main entrance of the hospital, each person who comes through the main entrance of the hospital is asked questions and screened for symptoms.

The hospital is also testing up to 10 people a day for coronavirus.

The chief medical officer of the hospital is urging patients to call ahead before showing up.

“We’re really recommending that patients call ahead. Call their physician or call the state’s coronavirus hotline. And they’ll put you through a series of questions to determine whether or not you need to come in and be seen. Ideally, if you don’t have severe symptoms we would prefer that you stay home and quarantine yourself versus come into the clinics,” shared Dr. Chris Meeker, the Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health.

Dr. Meeker said they have enough testing kits to last for a few weeks, but it all depends on the number of people being tested.

Testing is also underway in Minot, but supply is limited.

