Doctors Are Still Seeing Patients Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the virus hit, people are having to make changes to their weekly routines.

But what about people who have health conditions that need to be treated?

Mid Dakota Clinic is one of many health centers that see a wide range of patients on a daily basis.

Doctors there say they have seen an increase in patients calling and rescheduling appointments– since the outbreak.

Mid Dakota says it’s taking necessary precautions like creating a separate designated area for people showing signs of respiratory illness.

“People still need care. They need their essential care for their other issues. Diabetes, hypertension, you name it. And we want them to be rest assured that we’re doing what we can to keep them in an environment that is safe and clean in a non-infectious site. So some of those things that may not be urgent now, may become urgent for them later,” Robert Tanous, DO, Mid Dakota Clinic Internal Medicine Doctor.

At all four facilities, patients will be met with someone from the medical team and screened with questions.

There is only one facility that will attend patients with respiratory related illness, limiting other patients from being exposed to the virus.

Mid Dakota is also offering alternatives for patients to stay in contact with physicians.

“If they’ve identified a patient on their schedule they want to reach out to them because they perhaps have identified them as high risk. And do we have some other appointment options for them. Whether that be a phone visit; a simple visit on the phone with the patient to help refill a medication may be appropriate or perhaps a video visit with that patient,” shares Curtis Furman, the Mid Dakota Clinic Chief Operating Officer.

The only location treating patients with respiratory illness is the main location along ninth street.