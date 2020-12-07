Doctors are working to build trust with patients who are wary of COVID-19 vaccine

Last week at a press conference, North Dakota officials declared that hope is on the horizon with two COVID-19 vaccines, one produced by the international pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, and the other by American biotech company, Moderna. But many health experts are working overtime, not only to prepare for the arrival of the vaccine but also to prepare their patients

The final delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine will come down to local health departments.

And as hospitals and medical facilities figure out how the arrival of the vaccine will look, they face another challenge, gaining the trust of the community.

“We’ve got a job to do to reach out and convince people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to a recent Gallup poll, only 6 in 10 Americans will agree to be vaccinated. Dr. Josh Ranum says he has been stressing the importance of the vaccine to his patients.

“The vulnerable people who really have had to curtail their activities, for which a lot of that population is missing family, is missing grandkids,” Dr. Josh Ranum.

Over in Pierce County.. a similar conversation is happening.

“We have had a lot of questions on it. It’s a new type of vaccine. People have wondered about the safety. We have definitely answered a lot of questions like that right now,” said Jenn Melgaard.

The director of pharmacy at Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby says as the U.S. nears 300,000 COVID-related deaths, and over 1,000 here in North Dakota, many people are more willing.

“Some people who may not have wanted to get it a few months ago, now are thinking you know I think I’m going to get that vaccine,” said Melgaard.

The challenge to get Americans to trust in taking the vaccine has also been taken on by some pretty reputable names.

Once the FDA authorizes a vaccine, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will volunteer to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence. A move that may help the nation take the next step in ending the pandemic.

The Department of Health says they expect an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in North Dakota during the week of December 14. And the Moderna vaccine two weeks later.