Doctors speak at Bismarck City Commission meeting, push for mask mandate

Tuesday night, Bismarck City Commissioners heard from medical professionals and concerned citizens about the merits of wearing a mask.

During public comment, multiple doctors spoke about the benefits of face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Some urged commissioners to pass a mask mandate, drawing from data showing cases per capita locally are among the highest in the nation.

Others spoke in opposition, claiming they’re detrimental to the immune system.

“We hear many anecdotal reports, but what does the data show? A reliable research article from Health Affairs looked at coronavirus rates in states that have passed mask mandate laws. The data shows that mask mandates do decrease the daily case rates of coronavirus,” State Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell said during public comment.

While there was no item up for a vote regarding a mask mandate, commissioners did approve funding for a shelter for individuals with COVID-19 in need of a place to stay.