Doctors tips on preventing Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, but there are ways you can protect yourself against the spread of the illness. We spoke with a Sanford Health doctor that specializes in infectious diseases.

He said in the case that coronavirus does hit the state of North Dakota, you should do the following: Practice social distancing, thoroughly washing your hand with soap and water and cover your cough.

Another thing you can do is if you do get sick, the best option is to stay home and to carry sanitary wipes on you.

“The virus can actually survive on surfaces. The concept is called fomites. So if it’s there on a surface and you’re able to wipe it down with a scrub, a wipe, a sanny wipe, then that’s what you out to do. You know, it’s important nowadays if you’re flying on a plane. It’s important if you’re in a public setting,” shared Dr. Noe Mateo, MD Sanford Health Specialist in Infectious Disease.