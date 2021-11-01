Doctors urge parents to protect kids from RSV to prevent long-term consequences

It’s that time of the year when we have to brace for all kinds of infectious illnesses.

One to watch out for is RSV, particularly in young kids as doctors are urging us to take extra precautions.

The respiratory illness looks like the common cold but it could bring with it dire consequences if proper care isn’t taken.

Symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, coughing as well as sneezing, fever and wheezing.

RSV could affect anyone but it can be found mostly in babies and toddlers below the age of 2.

Sanford Health pediatrician Dr. Evan Rogler said while most kids get better on their own it could also require serious medical treatment.

“RSV has been known to cause children to need more support and support that sometimes is only available in a hospital setting,” he said.

That’s why “when someone is infected with RSV, we just perk up a little bit, we pay more attention knowing that this child, now infected with RSV could go from pretty good right now to not so great in a relatively short period of time,” Rogler explained.

Like many viral infections, there is no cure or treatment.

Rogler shared some of the best ways to help prevent RSV.

“The number one answer is always handwashing especially in children because they play, they put their hands in their mouth they eat they put their hands in their mouth, and then they are sharing all those germs with their friends and family members,” he said.

The virus also lives on surfaces and that’s why it is crucial to clean surfaces, doorknobs, and tables regularly, according to Rogler.

Unchecked RSV infections could result in chronic respiratory illnesses like asthma in kids.

Rogler said the best way to tell if your child has RSV or not is to have them seen by a doctor or health practitioner.