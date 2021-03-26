Coronavirus
Doctors warn not to confuse swollen lymph nodes from COVID vaccine with signs of cancer

Doctors in the area are saying some patients are confusing a COVID vaccine side-effect with signs of cancer.

If you have recently gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you may notice some swelling on your lymph nodes.

One doctor tells us that while lumps and bumps are something you should always monitor, we shouldn’t assume it’s cancer.

Lymph node swelling is something also seen with the shingles and influenza vaccines.

“These are all expected things that we want to happen when you get a vaccine because that’s your body’s defense system, or immune system, building the response to that virus. So that if you do get the virus, you will have that response right away, so you don’t have to have the full illness,” said Christina Tello-Skjerseth, a radiologist at Sandford Heath.

Those who are experiencing swelling are still encouraged to talk to their doctor about the issue and other healthcare concerns.

Tello-Skjerseth also tells us it’s important that people look for the signs of breast cancer and not confuse the two.

“What we don’t want people to do is ignore any problems they’re having in the breast. If they’re feeling a bump in the actual breast and think, ‘Oh it’s secondary to the vaccine.’ The vaccine isn’t going to give you lumps and bumps in the breast. We want to make sure people understand the difference,” said Tello-Skjerseth.

She says swelling from the vaccine is said to go down four to six weeks after your vaccine, and that patients are being encouraged to continue to perform their self-checks and schedule mammograms as normal.

