Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Does increased mask usage affect policing?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Masks are becoming increasingly common in public settings, as recommended by health officials. But they may be hindering some police, making it more difficult for them to recognize persons of interest, particularly on surveillance tapes.

KX News sat down with Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler after hearing reports of this in other parts of the country.

But Chief Ziegler says, although masks do slow his department down a little, there are other identifiers they can look for.

“Tattoos, voice recognition…Does the victim know who the person is based on their voice? Or, do they have a certain way to their walk that gives them away? Or certain physical features that help us recognize them…We’ve been dealing with masked people our entire profession. Bad guys don’t like to be recognized,” he explained.

Chief Ziegler says when it comes to surveillance tapes, the quality usually isn’t good enough, mask or not, to identify someone without those additional features.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss