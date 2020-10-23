Does increased mask usage affect policing?

Masks are becoming increasingly common in public settings, as recommended by health officials. But they may be hindering some police, making it more difficult for them to recognize persons of interest, particularly on surveillance tapes.

KX News sat down with Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler after hearing reports of this in other parts of the country.

But Chief Ziegler says, although masks do slow his department down a little, there are other identifiers they can look for.

“Tattoos, voice recognition…Does the victim know who the person is based on their voice? Or, do they have a certain way to their walk that gives them away? Or certain physical features that help us recognize them…We’ve been dealing with masked people our entire profession. Bad guys don’t like to be recognized,” he explained.

Chief Ziegler says when it comes to surveillance tapes, the quality usually isn’t good enough, mask or not, to identify someone without those additional features.