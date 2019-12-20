Does Juvenile Crime Peak During the Holidays in North Dakota?

From 2017 to 2018, juvenile crime went down 5 percent statewide. 10,089 kids under 18 were referred to their local court for any sort of crime.

And this is the time of year where crimes like robbery and other theft are at a high, but is that true for juvenile crime in North Dakota?

The holidays are a difficult time for most people. There’s a lot to take care of, and family to see. This can have a big effect on children, sometimes leading them to act out, especially when parents are away at work and they’re left unsupervised.

A juvenile court director took a look through the data for the past three years in the state, which shows juvenile crime is not up during the holidays in North Dakota.

In December 2018, 374 kids were charged with criminal behavior, but in February it was higher at 379.

For December 2017, 278 juveniles were referred, but in March of the same year, there were 427.

That being said, they only have a record of crimes that are charged, so the number of reports made by police could be higher.

Juvenile Court Director Carrie Hjellming said the highest number of offenses are actually committed during the school year, rather than the winter or summer holidays. But this is also the time of year that kids are most supervised, so, she said more reports are likely being made.

Overall, Hjellming said juvenile crime ebbs and flows and it’s hard to hold any time of the year responsible for that here.

“But what we can say is that it’s really influenced by what’s going on and what’s going on in our society and in our communities, in our state. And we have behavioral health issues that seem to be on the rise, and there are resource issues in various communities,” added the director of the Unit 3 Juvenile Court.

Burleigh County Social Service Director Kim Osadchuk told us their office also gets the most calls during the school year, rather than over the holidays.

