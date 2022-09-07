MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, Minot has a restriction in place, which means a person can’t own or keep a pit bull.

The law has been on the books since 1987.

But city leaders there say it may be time to change the rule.

The city council voted 4-3 to repeal the ordinance.

Neighbors also showed up to say it’s time to change the law.

Alderwoman Carrie Evans proposed the reversal saying there have been no pit bull bites on humans in three years.

Council members who supported keeping the rule in place say the current law is good policy.

Other cities including Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks have done away with their breed-specific dog rules as well.

“Three years of data indicate that dangerous animals law is a better and more effective ordinance and a more precise tool for addressing the potential and the actual dangerous behavior of dogs in Minot regardless of breed,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans, for the Minot City Council

Even though council members are in favor, before the law changes, it will be brought up for a second reading at the next meeting on September 19.