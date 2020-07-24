Dogs now allowed at Oak Park at all hours

It’s a day Minot dog owners have been looking forward to for a while– dogs will now be allowed during the day at Oak Park from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In the past, they could be in the park from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. as long as they were on a leash.

The hours are different, but the rules remain the same, dogs still need to be on a leash and you still need to clean up after them.

After a couple of people reached out to a park board member to ask about dogs being allowed, the board decided to have a vote. The decision was 3 to 2 in favor.

“We understand not everybody likes dogs, I understand that. People are afraid of dogs and there are some people that want to be able to walk in an environment where there’s not dogs. But, I think we can co-exist and dog owners just have to be aware that now that it’s open, pick up after yourself. Second thing is, shorten your leash when you walk past people,” said Mike Schmitt, Park District Board Member.