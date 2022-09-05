MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community pool hosted a pool party, but it wasn’t for humans.

This one was for our four-legged friends, who were able to hop in the pool for the last time this summer.

Today, from 6:30 to 8 dogs had the pool all to themselves

50 dogs at a time were allowed to take a splash for 15 minutes, but once their 15 minutes was up, the dog and their owner could get back in line to go for another swim.

Soggy Doggy was free, however, donations were excepted and given to the Souris Valley animal shelter.

“There are just so many animals that are in need of a loving home so we just want to do what we can to help support them and help these animals find a loving place to be,” said Roosevelt Park Pool Manager, Brekkyn Sundahl.

Roosevelt Park Pool says Soggy Doggy is always an event that everyone, both humans and canines love.