DOJ & North Dakota agreement aims to expand services for those with disabilities

It’s been 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability, and it’s been 21 since a landmark Supreme Court case, Olmstead v. L.C., held that unnecessary segregation of people with disabilities violates that act.

On Monday, a settlement agreement, referred to as the Olmstead settlement agreement, was reached between North Dakota and the Justice Department to resolve complaints that the state wasn’t ADA compliant, specifically, that people were unnecessarily being put into nursing facilities.

“This is a huge day,” Vicki Peterson, a family consultant for Family Voices of North Dakota, said.

The settlement aims to expand services for people with disabilities and give them greater choice in their healthcare decisions.

“It’s going to open up a whole new window for people with disabilities,” Executive Director of the Dakota Center for Independent Living Royce Schulze said.

Organizations in the state that help people with disabilities say it’s a major victory.

“This settlement has the potential to provide much more of a humane approach to helping people with disabilities live where they’d like and where they’re best suited to be,” Communications Director for the North Dakota Association for the Disabled (NDAD) Mike Brue said.

A 2015 investigation into complaints that people were unnecessarily being put into nursing homes resulted in Monday’s decision: an agreement between the DOJ and state of North Dakota. The agreement aims to give people in nursing facilities or people at risk of going into those facilities greater choice in where they want to live, something that some felt didn’t exist before now.

“There wasn’t consistency across the state,” North Dakota Human Services Department Executive Director Chris Jones said. “That’s really where the investigation started from. There wasn’t education and awareness that there were a lot of things that could be taken care of at home. There was a general feeling that you needed to go to some kind of congregate housing setting.”

Jones says the agreement has three main components focused on education, transition for those currently in a facility who want to go to a home or community-based setting and diversion for those coming out of the hospital.

“It expands and raises awareness about community-based care options available to adults with physical and developmental disabilities,” Jones said.



Peterson, who is the parent of a son with autism, says the agreement is a relief because, without her care, she worries he could be at risk of being put in a nursing facility. She says that’s a common concern she hears from families in a similar situation.

“I just don’t feel like on a personal level or as a parent that that would be the right place for him,” Peterson said.

Executive Director at Bismarck’s Dakota Center for Independent Living, Royce Schulze, also says the agreement will improve countless lives.

“This is going to make a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives,” Schulze said. “They’re going to be a lot happier living in a community than they are a facility.”

Some of the services the state will provide as part of the expansion include finding accessible housing and home health aides to help with daily activities.

There are more than 2,500 people with disabilities across the state who could benefit from these expanded services when they begin in 2021.