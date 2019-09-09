Dollar store opens in Arrowhead Plaza

Family Dollar on 3rd street opened it’s doors yesterday.

It took the place of former Dan’s Supermarket located at Bismarck’s Arrowhead Plaza. Despite its relatively low-traffic location at the heart of a residential neighborhood, Arrowhead Plaza has seen a strong presence as a major shopping destination.

Even though Dans Supermarket is gone, the new Family Dollar tenant still has everyday items you may need.

And the manager said there’s been a lot of positive feedback from customers that have come in so far.