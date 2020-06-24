Domestic Violence Crisis Center helped respond to 60 cases of sexual assault last year– but those are just the reported cases

In tonight’s top story, every 73 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

A local agency says, in many cases, victims don’t report sexual crimes right away.

Tara Bjornson is the assistant director of Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis Center. She says in 2019, the DVCC helped respond to just over 60 cases of sexual assault. But, that number is very conservative and doesn’t include the cases that aren’t reported.

Most of the time people know their attacker, and a lot of victims don’t realize they were raped.

“I think it’s really important that we show a lot of grace to victims who come forward. People often don’t come forward for years after because they don’t feel like it’s safe enough to. For example, in the case of Bill Cosby, he had numerous victims and nobody felt safe enough to come out because they didn’t they would be believed,” Bjornson said.

Bjornson went on to say the rate of false reports is less than 10 percent.