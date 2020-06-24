Domestic Violence Crisis Center helped respond to 60 cases of sexual assault last year– but those are just the reported cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In tonight’s top story, every 73 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

A local agency says, in many cases, victims don’t report sexual crimes right away.

Tara Bjornson is the assistant director of Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis Center. She says in 2019, the DVCC helped respond to just over 60 cases of sexual assault. But, that number is very conservative and doesn’t include the cases that aren’t reported. 

Most of the time people know their attacker, and a lot of victims don’t realize they were raped. 

“I think it’s really important that we show a lot of grace to victims who come forward. People often don’t come forward for years after because they don’t feel like it’s safe enough to. For example, in the case of Bill Cosby, he had numerous victims and nobody felt safe enough to come out because they didn’t they would be believed,” Bjornson said.

Bjornson went on to say the rate of false reports is less than 10 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss