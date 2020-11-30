Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot in need of donations during holiday season

Through the holiday season, nonprofits are trying their best to provide cheer while still serving their clients.

That’s why the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is asking for the community’s help.

The Executive Director says the plan this year is to provide their clients with a curbside Christmas, where they can get items like clothes or other supplies they may need.

“We wanna just bring a little bit of normal to a really difficult situation. We find folks that find peace in baking so making sure we have the goodies to if you wanna bake, it really opens up opportunities that people can kind of let their guard down a little bit and talk,” Executive Director Jill McDonald said.

She also says toys and gifts can be donated for families. If you are able to help, you can do so by clicking HERE.