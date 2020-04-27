Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot provides additional resources during pandemic

Coronavirus
Domestic violence and sexual assault are situations that still occur even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot does still have its shelter open for those affected by domestic violence — but has added some additional resources.

Online chats with staff at the DVCC are now available through its website and social media along with online support groups.

The Executive Director of the center says the non-profit has expanded their virtual reach in order to get all the information to those who need it.

“Make sure the resources we have at hand, our website, our social media. We did add like Twitter and Instagram. We tried to hit on all of those different types of social media platforms to be able to reach folks,” DVCC Executive Director Jill McDonald said.

To learn more about resources available from the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, click HERE.

