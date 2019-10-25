Domestic Violence Prevalent in North Dakota High Schools

One school resource officer is making it his mission to discuss crime and typically uncomfortable topics with high school students.

In the process, Officer Josh Brown and a high school social worker, noticed a domestic violence issue happening in the hallways. This is not an isolated incident.

“As sad as it is, they’re very aware. They’re so familiar with it, it’s not uncommon and it’s something that these kids deal with all the time and it’s not being discussed or talked about,” Brown said.

Shelly Osborn is a social worker at Legacy High School. She said it’s happening two-fold and they see it all the time.

“Shelly Osborn actually has a second job. She works with people who were arrested on offenses related to domestic violence and now are coming out. Her experience talking with them: a lot of them flat out said, a lot of this stuff started in high school,” Brown said.

Together, they’re teaching students to notice these abusive behaviors in their peers, and possibly themselves.

“If you’re a victim of this stuff, we want you to know it’s a bad thing. We want you to get away from it, and be able to recognize and see what it is. Or if you’re on the other end and you’re just starting with this type of stuff, and possibly you have tendencies toward this, to hopefully catch yourself so you can learn and stop those behaviors,” Brown said.

So what if you know a friend in an abusive relationship?

“We don’t want them to feel responsible to be the person assisting their peers. This is heavy stuff, that developmentally, they’re probably not ready to be that support to their friends, other than getting them some help from an adult,” Osborn said.

Meaning teachers, counselors, school resource officers and parents.

“There’s a lot of resources in the community that we can steer them to if there’s further follow-up need,” Osborn said.

The presentation is all about power and control. For example: Is it appropriate for your partner to tell you who you can and can’t hang out with? And, Brown tells these kids, it’s okay to say no to sexual contact. Look out for red flags, and set your own boundaries.

“I think right now kids just don’t have a concept of what a good relationship should look like or be,” Brown said.

Ultimately, Brown wants students to know the decisions they make now will affect the rest of their lives. And, everyone has the right to healthy relationships.

“I tell the kids all the time: people will treat you as bad as you allow them to. So trying to get them to understand that you can stand up for yourself. It doesn’t make you a bad person or anything like that. And if you’re not comfortable with doing something, don’t, and that’s perfectly alright. Stand your ground, and if somebody says no to something, you have to respect that,” Brown said.

And, there is always help when you need it, no matter where you go to school.

Officer Brown said if you’re concerned about your kids and want to know what’s going on with them, just take a look at their cellphones.