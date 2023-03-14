MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man accused of taking part in the murder of a 29-year-old in January 2020 has been found not guilty of the crime.

Dominick Stephens was chased, shot, and killed several years ago. 30-year-old Donald Cooper Jr. was accused of riding in a vehicle with others who participated in the crime. However, Cooper testified that he was not in the car then, and was dropped off at a Minot hotel before the shooting.

The state argued Cooper’s timeline didn’t match his hotel check-out time — but after deliberating for two days, a jury acquitted him of Felony Accomplice to Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Terrorizing.

Cooper is already serving 25 years in prison for a separate incident that resulted in the death of two people in Milwaukee in April 2020.

Regarding Stephen’s murder, two other men (Michael Dennis II and Marcus Lee) are currently serving time for their roles after entering guilty pleas.