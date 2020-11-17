‘Donate for a Donut’ to benefit Companions for Children this week

If you want to treat yourself or someone else to something sweet this week, you can do so while also benefiting youth in the area.

The ‘Donate for a Donut’ event happening this Thursday and Friday (Nov. 19 & 20) will benefit Companions for Children, a youth-mentoring agency in Minot.



All you have to do is go to Bearscat Bakehouse on North Broadway in Minot and give a minimum donation of $5.

$5 gets you a free donut, and the more you donate, the more donuts you get!



Plus, donations will be matched by the Saint Joseph’s Foundation Twice Blessed campaign, all the way up to $7,500.

All of the money raised will go toward the costs of the mentor screening process, so things like background checks and training.

“A lot of kids could just use that role model in their life, so having a mentor is never a bad thing,” Companions for Children Executive Director, Heather Cymbaluk said.

Here’s another aspect of Donut Day: you can choose to donate anywhere from one donut, all the way up to eight dozen, to local healthcare facilities.

However, that option is online-only, so click here to see how.